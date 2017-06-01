Galaxy S8's Connect Home Hub Coming June 4 for $169

The Galaxy S8's Samsung Connect app will soon realize its full potential, as the company just announced the release date for its Connect Home hubs. More than just a simple smart home hub, the Connect Home blankets homes with Wi-Fi connectivity while utilizing Samsung's SmartThings platform, a combination that Samsung claims is the first of its kind.

Available for pre-order exclusively from Best Buy starting June 4, and starting at $169.99, the Connect Home first appeared during the Galaxy S8's unveiling in March. Galaxy device owners will need the hub in order to use the Connect app to control third-party smart home gadgets, such as Philips Hue lights.

Samsung claims this is the only whole-home Wi-Fi system that also doubles as a hub for Samsung's SmartThings devices, as well as Works With SmartThings hardware, which includes the Google Home, Amazon Echo and Netgear's Arlo connected cameras.

Samsung is also offering an option for power users with the $249 Samsung Connect Home Pro, which is targeted at gamers who need tons of bandwidth for online play and streaming. The key differences between the two are that the Pro offers faster speeds, with up to 1,733 MBps (twice as fast as the standard Connect Home) with its 4x4 MU-MIMO (the standard offers only 2x2). The Pro is also a faster piece of hardware, with a 1.7GHz dual core CPU, whereas the regular version packs a 710 MHz quad-core processor.

While a single Connect Home covers up to 1,500 square feet, those with larger homes should consider the three-pack deal that Samsung is offering for $379. Since you can chain this trio of hubs together, they'll provide Wi-Fi for up to 4,500 square-feet of space. Up to 5 Connect Homes can be chained together for a mesh Wi-Fi network that reaches up to 7,500 square-feet.

Security-minded users should know that the Connect Home is protected by "hardware-based security technologies," and will automatically download new firmware when concerns arise.

Image Credit: Samsung/Tom's Guide