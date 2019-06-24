First Photo from Samsung's 64-Megapixel Sensor Is Very Impressive

Here’s the first ever sample photo from Samsung’s secret photo weapon to rival Sony: the insane 64-megapixel Isocell Bright GW1. While the image has been compressed by Twitter, it’s detail is pretty damn impressive.



(Image credit: Redmi/Ice Universe)

Posted by reliable rumor wizard Ice Universe, the Isocell Bright GW1 is a chip that keeps the same pixel size as Samsung current 20-megapixel sensor: 0.8 micrometers. The sensor will compete against Sony’s IMX586 48-megapixel sensor, which is widely regarded as the king of mobile photography.

Under normal light conditions, the camera would shoot 9,216 x 6,912-pixel photos. The detail on the windows and lines of these buildings is really great.

However, when it comes to low light conditions, Samsung will use its tetracell technology and remosaic algorithm to use four sensor pixels as one. This will result in a 16-megapixel photo — but according to the company, the sensor will be able to see in the dark.

Samsung has been trying to compete against the current king of photography — Huawei — which achieves mindblowing night mode results with its P30 phone. The Korean company hopes that the new Isocell sensor will leave the P30 in the dust.

The 64-megapixel sensor will not only come to Samsung phones. In fact, this image was taken by an unreleased Realme smartphone. According to Ice Universe, Xiaomi will also reportedly use Samsung’s sensor in an upcoming Redmi phone.