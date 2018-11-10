What to Do If Your Roku Remote Is Lost or Broken

No gadget is perfect, and the Roku can fall victim to its share of technological woes. If your remote isn't functioning properly, you can probably fix it without having to call tech support.

Remote Control Issues

If your remote control isn't working, you have three options, all of which are extremely simple.

Re-pair the remote control.

If your remote control isn't responding, the simplest fix is to try pairing it again. (Well, the second simplest, anyway; the simplest would be replacing the batteries.)

1. Take the back cover off the remote control.

2. Press the small button beneath the battery.

Hold it for 3 seconds while positioning the remote next to the Roku.

The two should now be connected again.

Use the mobile app instead.

If your remote stubbornly refuses to play nice, or has disappeared into the Couch Cushions of No Return, you can always use the mobile app instead.

1. Download the Roku app.

Acquire the app for Windows, Android or iOS, and link it with your Roku. (Both devices will need to be on the same wireless network.)

2. Tap "Remote."

The mobile app remote can do everything a remote control can do, and in some cases, even more. If your remote doesn't have an audio jack, for example, you can use the mobile app to enable private listening.

Replace the remote control.

If the remote control is beyond the point of no return, it may still be covered under Roku's warranty. Contact tech support to find out.

For those past the point of warranty, it's still quite easy to get a new remote, although it isn't free. Roku sells replacement remote controls on its website, which range from $15 to $30. The site clearly denotes which remotes work with which models, so be sure to check that before picking one up.

