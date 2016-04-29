How to Report Bullying and Abuse on Twitter

Twitter is a great service to find news and see what celebrities, friends, politicians, athletes and even complete strangers are up to. If you’re using the service, you’ll always be up to date. But Twitter also allows for anonymity, and that makes it easy to send 140-character messages that bully or abuse other users.





The social network has hosted a number of anonymous threats from abusive users, and the company has come under fire before for not doing enough to stamp out harassment. Still, Twitter does have a few tools in place to report abusive users; you can also report threatening tweets even if you're not the subject of the abuse.

When dealing with any cyber bullying or harassment, kids and teenagers should notify a parent or adult whom you trust. Older Twitter users being threatened through the service should notify local law enforcement.



Here’s how to report abuse and cyber bullying on Twitter:

Report an Individual Tweet

1. Click on the ellipses (“...”) under the tweet.

2. Choose Report in the drop down menu.

3. Choose “It’s abusive or harmful” from the list of reasons to report the tweet and click Next.

4. Select a reason why the tweet is abusive and click Next.

5. Select who is being targeted and click Next.

6. Choose if you want to block or mute the user and click Done.

Report an Entire Account

1. Click on the gear icon on the top right corner of a user’s profile.

2. Choose Report in the drop down menu.

3. Choose “They’re being abusive or harmful” and click Next.

4. Choose an option that explains the abusive behavior and click Next.

5. Select who is being targeted and click Next.

6. Select up to five examples of abuse from the bully’s tweets and click Next.

7. Choose if you want to block or mute the user and click Done.

If online abuse is causing you to have suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.