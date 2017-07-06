Amazon's Most Underrated Alexa Speaker Now $60 Off

Want to take Alexa on the road? The Amazon Tap is the portable version of Amazon's Echo and Echo Dot Bluetooth Speakers.

Although it originally sells for $129.99, you can purchase a refurbished model — complete with a 1-year warranty — for just $69.99. That beats our June mention of $99.99 and it's a full $60 cheaper than buying a new model.

The Tap originally required that you push a button on the device before you could summon Alexa. However, earlier in the year Amazon gave it the ability to accept voice commands. So you can simply say, "Alexa," to summon Amazon's assistant and have her read you the latest headlines or check in on an Amazon package.

In our tests, the Tap's battery lasted around 9 hours on a single charge. Although its drivers are not as powerful as the Echo, it can be paired with a stronger speaker, such as the Bose SoundLink Mini Speaker II for added performance.

If the thought of buying refurbished makes you nervous, this model is backed by a 1-year warranty. So whether you're streaming music or controlling your smart device, the $69.99 Tap is an inexpensive way to give your home a digital upgrade.