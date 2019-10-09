What Is WhatsApp and How to Use It

WhatsApp is a cross-platform instant messaging service that’s exploded in popularity, with more than 1.5 billion users exchanging messages, photos and calls every day, but understanding all of its features isn't as easy, which is why we're here to show you how to use WhatsApp.

How to get WhatsApp Dark Mode

The app’s easy to use, with quick contact setup, and it supports both cross-platform functionality (including Android and iOS versions) and media-rich messaging. It also helps that WhatsApp is totally free. As with most communications sites and apps, Whatsapp is no stranger to controversy, and an incident involving a child-targeted "suicide challenge" has left many wondering whether Whatsapp is safe for children. As such, we've even included some tips on how to improve Whatsapp's safety for younger users.

Check out our rundown of how to set up and use WhatsApp, as well as a few tips and tricks to make it easier — and safer — to use. Screenshots show the Android version of WhatsApp but include instructions for multiple OSs where appropriate. For extra credit, check out our How to Update WhatsApp tutorial, as it's necessary knowledge to keep your device safe and sound. (Image Credit: Shutterstock)