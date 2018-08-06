10 Apps to Delete from Your Teenager's Phone (and 4 to Watch Closely)

Parents, take note

If you have a teen, chances are, they've got a smartphone. (A Pew Research Center study found that 95 percent of U.S. teenagers have access to one.) And that means they've got access to apps, leaving you to figure out which ones they should be allowed to have. And there are very real dangers for children, such as a recent and very disturbing WhatsApp suicide challenge.

Some apps are easy to judge. But apps that communicate with other people can make it harder to tell where the dangers lie. Some make an effort to filter or moderate communications between users; others don't. Some let users stay anonymous, which can cause some people to say or do things they normally wouldn't, while other apps encourage (or even require) oversharing of personal information. And apps just seem to promote risky behavior by their very design.

Here's a closer look at some apps you should think twice about before allowing them on your teenager's phone, based on whether you should monitor them closely or delete them altogether.

Credit: Shutterstock