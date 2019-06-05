Essential Sky Q Tips and Tricks

11. Apply Parental Controls

If you've got little ones running around the house then you don't necessarily want them to be able to access everything that appears on your Sky Q box all the time. To access your box's parental controls, choose Settings then Parental from the Sky Q interface.By default, viewing mature content on Sky Q requires a PIN, but these menu screens let you enable PIN entry for all pre-watershed viewing, and for any purchases made from the Sky Store. You can also opt to have adult content hidden from the TV guide interface.

Kids Safe Mode is an option that lets you lock away all content rated above a 12 certificate until you put your PIN in again to unlock it. This applies even if you switch off the Sky Q box or put it on standby mode.

If you have multiple Sky Q boxes, you can have different settings on each, letting you keep access to mature content for yourself while keeping it away from your children.

