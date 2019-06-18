The Ridiculous 3.3-inch Palm Phone Is Now Available Unlocked for $350

Palm has just made its tiny 3.3-inch phone available unlocked for $350, so now you don't have to be a Verizon customer to own this playful device.

Previously available only to Verizon users, the Palm phone (it's called just "Palm") is now for sale on the company's website as a standalone phone that will work on most major carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile and the pre-paid network Metro. The phone is expected to ship in the next six to eight weeks. Sorry, Sprint customers, there is no word yet on whether the Palm phone will return to its original network.

The Palm phone was initially designed as a companion to an, um, real smartphone. The main purpose of this miniature phone was to let people escape from their digital lives but still have a way to make calls, send messages and draft emails in a pinch. Soon after it launched, Palm re-released the phone as a primary device with a slightly improved camera and longer battery life.

The new unlocked model is the same as the Verizon version, which means it has a 3.3-inch display, a Qualcomm 435 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Palm phone takes photos using a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel selfie cam.

We weren't particularly impressed by the Palm phone, and we criticized its tiny screen, poor performance and high price in our review. Still, the toy-like stature makes this phone undeniably likable, and we appreciate its compact, premium design. If you think you need a simplified secondary device to help you unwind, then the Palm is a compelling option.

Image credits: Tom's Guide