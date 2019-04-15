OnePlus 7 Release Date Rumored for May 14: What to Expect

A new rumor about the OnePlus 7 makes it look like we will see the phone on sale within less than a month.

(Image credit: The OnePlus 6T. Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide)

A tweet by smartphone tipster Ishan Agarwal has indicated that the new OnePlus will be launched around the world on May 14, as reported by TechRadar.

This isn’t the only recent OnePlus 7 rumor that we’ve seen recently. We’ve gathered a tentative set of specs for the phone, including a 6.67-inch screen, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a Snapdragon 855 processor, and a triple-rear camera array.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

The cost is suggested by an anonymous insider to be around $649, which is more expensive than the 6T, but still cheaper than the top-end flagships that OnePlus wants to surpass.

Earlier in April, images of the handset were leaked on Chinese social network Weibo, revealing a design bearing a considerable similarity to the Samsung Galaxy S10. However, the phone we were told was the OnePlus 7 had neither a notch or a punch-hole in its display, suggesting that there could be a pop-up or slider mechanism hiding the front-facing camera.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye on any further rumored or official developments. In the meantime, you can check our OnePlus 7 rumor hub to get up to speed on what we’ve heard about the phone so far.