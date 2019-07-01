No, Your OnePlus 7 Pro Wasn't Hacked — It Just Looked That Way

If you unlocked your OnePlus 7 Pro this morning only to find a baffling, cryptic series of Chinese characters flooding your notifications, don’t be alarmed. You weren’t hacked, but OnePlus definitely screwed up.

Today (July 1) OnePlus confirmed it had inadvertently issued several notifications to its customers around the world as part of an internal test related to the forthcoming Android Q rollout.

“The push messages occurred while the OxygenOS team was conducting a software test for the upcoming Android Q system update,” a OnePlus representative explained on the company’s official forums. “Due to an error during the testing process, we accidentally pushed a routine test message to some of our OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS users.”

OnePlus said it conducted “a round of in-depth investigations” to identify the root of the mistake, and stresses that “this incident does not indicate any risks for [users’] personal data.”

Furthermore, the phone maker has declared it is “immediately implementing new processes to ensure this cannot happen again.”

The notifications themselves arrived from a service simply labeled “Push,” which, coupled with the OnePlus logo, likely set about concerns that the company’s systems had been compromised at some level. The first alert was a string of garbled English letters; the second was a similar assortment of characters, but in Chinese.

This comedy of errors followed a similar snafu from Huawei last month that sent lockscreen advertisements from Booking.com to users without their consent. The phone maker apparently loaded a series of travel-themed wallpapers emblazoned with Booking.com’s logo into the server that houses the images for its magazine background service, which is activated by default on new Huawei handsets.

Huawei confirmed the images had been removed shortly after complaints mounted, though as XDA Developers points out, the firm never clarified whether posting them was accidental or intentional in the first place.

It really shouldn’t be this difficult to avoid sending your users concerning alerts and ads that cause them to wonder if something’s gone horribly wrong with their device. That said, at least OnePlus acted swiftly in its case, posting its explanation roughly 2 hours after the notifications were issued.