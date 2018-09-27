The OnePlus 6T Looks Like the Phone of the Year

We just saw photos of the OnePlus 6T in the wild and now we have crystal clear high-res renders using official CAD models, courtesy of OnLeaks and MySmartPrice.

(Image credit: OnLeaks, MySmartPrice)

And we got solid specs, too — which make it sound like the OnePlus 6T is a serious contender for phone of the year.

The OnePlus 6T will allegedly have a 6.2 x 3 x 0.32-inch aluminum and glass body holding a 6.4-inch AMOLED 2,340 x 1,080 display with a tiny teardrop for the selfie camera on top — not good, but better than a fat notch. Under the display, a fingerprint reader.

The bad news: that size makes the phone is a bit bigger and thicker than the OnePlus 6. The good news: the extra thickness and size is the result of a bigger battery: a 3700mAh battery. That should help it solve our only caveat about the OnePlus 6: the reduced battery life we saw in our tests. The 6T will have 400mAh more than the precious model’s 3300mAh.

(Image credit: OnLeaks, MySmartPrice)

Some more sad trombone news: despite our hopes, OnLeaks claims that the phone will definitely not have a headphone jack.

But the rest of the specs are solid: Snapdragon 845 with a 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, two cameras on the back with two flashes, Wi-Fi 80.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 for low power operation, and a USB Type-C port. Plus the phone’s OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The latest rumors point to a Oct. 17 launch, and we already know the the OnePlus 6T will be coming to at least one U.S. carrier in T-Mobile.

The OnePlus 6 started at $529, and rumor has it that the OnePlus 6T could start at a slightly higher $569. But that's still hundreds less than the Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone XS and XS Max.

