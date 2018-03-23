OnePlus 6 Specs Leak: Here’s What You’ll Get

The upcoming OnePlus 6 could be one of the top smartphones on the market, if recently leaked specs are any indication.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The folks over at Techslize have published a page that they say reveals details on what OnePlus has planned for its next flagship. It's impossible to verify, however, whether it's the real deal or a fake.



According to the document, the OnePlus 6 will be running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor. Its screen will measure 6.3 inches and come with a sizable resolution of 2,280 by 1,080. OnePlus' upcoming handset, which has been codenamed A6000, could also feature 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage and feature a 20-megapixel front-facing camera that could be ideal for selfies.



On the rear, the leaked document tips a dual-lens array with one of the sensors featuring a 16-MP shooter. The other, according to the document, could deliver 20-MP photos. The leak doesn't delve into the OnePlus 6's battery life, but does suggest that it'll have a sizable battery pack of 3,450mAh.

(Image credit: Techslize)

OnePlus has been rumored for months to be working on a new flagship smartphone that would compete with the recently released Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The handset will likely come with a design similar to the Galaxy S9s with a screen that covers its face. A dual-lens camera on the back would also keep the smartphone in keeping with the iPhone X and Galaxy S9.



MORE: OnePlus 6 Rumors: Everything You Need to Know



For its part, OnePlus has remained largely tight-lipped about its plans for the OnePlus 6. But in recent weeks, the smartphone has been the subject of several rumors, all pointing to a launch in the coming days.



Exactly how much the OnePlus 6 will cost is unknown. A report on Thursday (March 22) suggested that the handset could set customers back $749 That would be $250 more than today's OnePlus 5t but more affordable than the Galaxy S9+ and iPhone X.