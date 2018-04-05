OnePlus 6 Getting Gestures Like This to Speed Things Up

OnePlus has confirmed a new feature for its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 6.

The Chinese smartphone vendor on Twitter said that you'll be able to "speed up your experience with gestures." It followed that with the #OnePlus6 hashtag, confirming that the feature will be making its way to the company's next big release.

OnePlus didn't shed much light on exactly what the company's gestures might offer. However, Android Headlines reported on Thursday (April 5) that OnePlus unveiled gesture support for the OnePlus 5T beta a couple of weeks ago. It's also made it available in the Oxygen OS beta that's expected to come to the OnePlus 6.

That beta gives you the option to swipe up from the bottom of the screen on any of the apps or service to get back to the smartphone's home screen. If you swipe from the bottom-left or bottom-right corners, however, you'll find that the feature will allow you to go back to a previous screen.



If it's the operating system's multitasking feature you're after, you'll need to swipe from the bottom of the screen but pause on the way up. That will open the available apps, allowing you to quickly switch between programs. If that last one sounds very similar to the way the iPhone X works, that's because it is.

For now, those are all the gestures that have leaked so far. But as Android Headlines notes, it's possible that OnePlus could unveil new gestures with its new smartphone.

OnePlus has been using its Twitter page of late to reveal more details about its plans. Earlier this week, the company tweeted about OnePlus 6's speed, and then followed up with a blog post that revealed that the handset will pack both a Snapdrgaon 845 processor and 8GB of RAM. These will be paired with 256GB of storage.

Aside from that processor and the gestures, OnePlus is expected to unveil a new design in the OnePlus 6 that will feature a notch design similar to the iPhone X. The company told The Verge that you'll be able to turn the notch off in software.) OnePlus is also believed to be planning a vertically aligned dual-lens camera and wireless charging support. A physical fingerprint sensor is also likely coming to the handset.

OnePlus hasn't said exactly when it'll launch the OnePlus 6, but it's expected to deliver the smartphone within the next several weeks.