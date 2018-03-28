OnePlus 6 Looks Stunning in Leaked Image

OnePlus is planning a big new release in the coming weeks. And now a new image leak sheds some light on what the company might have planned.





(Image credit: OnePlus)



Serial leaker Evan Blass on Tuesday (March 27) leaked an image of what appears to be an official press photo of the upcoming OnePlus 6. While the image doesn't tell us everything we need to know about the new phone, it does suggest that the small Chinese manufacturer has big design plans for its upcoming handset.



The image itself shows what appears to be a OnePlus 6 on its face. There's a USB-C connector, speaker grille, and headphone jack visible at the bottom. Towards the top of the handset, you can see a vertically aligned dual-lens camera and a fingerprint sensor that sits below the rear flash. A OnePlus logo is at the middle of the rear panel. And at the bottom, a caption reads "Designed by OnePlus."



The rear panel appears to be covered by a case that comes with a rough surface. Previously leaked images show a glossy back panel. The case on the back panel is rougher and likely would make it less likely to slip off a desk or out of your hand when you're ready to work on it.



OnePlus has been silent about its plans for the OnePlus 6. But most reports suggest that the handset will hit store shelves in the first half of the year and could make its debut rather soon. OnePlus has already stopped selling its predecessor, the OnePlus 5T.



When the OnePlus 6 hits store shelves this year, the handset will ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It'll also likely feature a 6.3-inch screen and have a notch at the top of the screen similar to the iPhone X. OnePlus' handset is expected to run on Android Oreo, but still ship with the company's Oxygen OS Android skin.

One of the biggest selling points, however, might be its price. A recent leak suggested OnePlus could sell the device for $749, making it substantially cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple's iPhone X.



OnePlus hasn't yet announced when it might unveil the OnePlus 6.