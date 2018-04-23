Safe Nintendo Switch Skins Are Finally Here

Many folks who own a Nintendo Switch have long wanted to customize its look and feel. But after it was revealed last year that Switch sticks and wrappers could hurt the device, things turned sour.

Now, though, a company says it's figured out the problem.



(Image credit: DBrand)



The folks over at Dbrand recently announced on Twitter that they're now selling Nintendo Switch skins. Those skins, the company said in a tweet, have been designed not to damage the Switch.

The type of adhesive that Dbrand used on its original skins had negative interactions with the coating on Nintendo's Joy-Con. That resulted in some cosmetic damage to the controllers that ultimately forced Dbrand to go back to the drawing board to find a solution.

Now, the company has found that solution. And although it didn't discuss in detail what's changed other than to say that it's partnered with 3M on the adhesive choice, on a listing on its website, Dbrand said that the skins it's now selling are "100 percent safe for your device."

Dbrand is selling a variety of options to customize your console. You can pick up different colors, matte finishes, camouflage, and other skin options for the Joy-Cons. A tempered glass add-on is also available to keep the Switch's screen safe. If you want to spruce up the Dock or Console, those options are available, as well.

And perhaps most importantly, Dbrand is offering all of those options at a reasonable price. A Joy-Con skin, for instance, will set you back just $4.95, or about $10, if you want two. The tempered glass attachment is also $10, and Dock attachments will cost you $6.95 or $7.95.