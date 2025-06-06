I just found the perfect Switch 2 screen protector — and it’s the first time I’ve ever installed one without issues

I am legendary at being bad at installing screen protectors, like Olympic-level awful.

When adding a protector to my Steam Deck OLED, I had to purchase a second set after fumbling three times in a row. When my partner (foolishly) asked me to sort one for her new iPhone, it took me four attempts, and there were still a few air bubbles and trapped dust underneath.

Even before obtaining my Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day, I was already dreading how many screen protectors I’d have to purchase just to have its display protected from the almost inevitable scratches that come with a portable device. Remarkably, I managed to install the protector for the first time.

It’s not because I improved my installation skills, but rather because I discovered a screen protector that is truly “idiot-proof.”

I’m talking about the Prism 2.0 from dbrand. If you’re looking to protect your Switch 2, I can save you some time and hassle. Go pick up a Prism 2.0 screen protector from dbrand right now. I promise, it’s worth the relatively high cost.

What makes the Prism 2.0 so effortless to install is a combination of two things: The installation tray and the fact that you don’t place the protector onto the screen yourself.

In my experience, no matter how carefully I proceed, those brief seconds between cleaning the display and then placing down the screen protector, dust and dirt always materialize from seemingly nowhere.

However, with the Prism 2.0, you snap the installation tray to the Switch 2 display, and then yank a plastic pull tab, next firmly swipe along a printed dotted line, and the protector is instantly glued to the screen. Any air bubbles? Use the included squeegee to smooth them out. The process takes barely 30 seconds, and if I can do it, then anybody can.

Even better, dbrand includes two Prism 2.0 protectors in every package, but for the first time ever, I didn’t even need another. I installed the screen protector on my Switch 2 flawlessly the very first time.

Of course, an easy-breezy installation process would be almost worthless if the protector itself wasn’t up to snuff, but dbrand hasn’t dropped the ball here either. The memey accessories manufacturer claims it’s built from “premium tempered glass” with a 7 rating on the Mohs scale of mineral hardness. I don’t really know what that means, but it seems good enough for me.

Once installed, the protector is virtually impossible to detect, and hasn't robbed the Switch 2’s stunning display of its vibrancy. Prism 2.0 really is the perfect protector for the $449 hybrid console.

Yes it comes at a relatively high price compared to some of the other options out there (you can pick up a Switch 2 screen protector from $5 on Amazon), but when you’re spending hundreds of dollars on a gaming handheld sometimes it’s worth spending the extra to get a screen protector that can be installed without any fuss.

I know in the future, if I’m ever looking to add a screen protector to a new device, dbrand will be the only place I go. The (in)famous company claims the Prism 2.0 is “idiot proof,” and, as a complete idiot when it comes to installing screen protectors, I’m the living proof that this claim is indeed accurate.