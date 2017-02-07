Watch This Awesome Portal Demo on Microsoft's HoloLens

Microsoft's HoloLens has been modified in one of the coolest ways imaginable, by showing how you can use the augmented reality headset to interject yourself into a game of Portal.

The minute-long video of an AR-friendly version of Portal comes from a developer who goes by the handle KennyWdev, who didn't say whether he plans to expand the demo. Any Portal fan would be pleased if he did, though.

Shot from a first-person point of view as if you've got the HoloLens headset on, the video shows a player picking up virtual objects and creating portals around a real-world room. Better yet, in the video, you're able to toss boxes through portals superimposed over real floors and walls. The boxes dutifully move through the portals, creating what amounts to a real-world Portal game.

(Image credit: KennywDev/YouTube)

The demo should excite the legion of Portal fans that played through the wildly popular game. In Portal, which was initially released in 2007, you're tasked with a slew of puzzles that require you to create portals and teleport around the obstacles. The game developed a cult following soon after its release and quickly became a smash hit on several platforms, including the PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.

The Portal demo mirrors some of the hands-on experiences Tom's Guide staff have had when they've tried on HoloLens. In those demos, we've been able to open portals in floors and interact with virtual objects appearing before us. And by using the HoloLens' augmented reality technology, KennyWdev was able to do much the same thing, creating a quasi-Portal experience in the real world. Of course, you won't be jumping through virtual portals, but you can get the effect of living inside the game through HoloLens.

And that's exactly what Microsoft wants. For the last few years, Microsoft has argued that augmented reality and its HoloLens could be appealing for games. With the HoloLens headset available to developers for the past 11 months, Microsoft has also been courting developers in a bid to get more of them thinking about unique ways to leverage HoloLens for their titles.