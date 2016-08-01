LG’s V20 Will Be First Phone with Android 7.0

With a rugged but touchable Dura Skin back, innovative always-on second screen and a full-featured video recording mode, LG’s V10 was one of the most enticing phones the company has made. Now, its successor, the LG V20 looks to keep up that tradition in part by being the first phone to launch running next version of Android.

Confirmed in a press release issued by LG this morning, the V20 will feature Android 7.0 Nougat from day one when it launches in Q3, along with what LG says is premium and rich multimedia experience. The inclusion of Android 7.0 means the V20 should include support for Google’s new Daydream VR platform, the Vulkan API for even more powerful graphics and even better battery efficiency.

MORE: Here Are the 10 Best Smartphones Available

However, other details remain murky. LG made no mention if the V20 will retain its predecessor’s second screen, drop-proof design or the modular add-on system seen on the LG G5.

There was also no mention of specs, but since its clear the V20 is being targeted at premium smartphone buyers, I’d expect at least 4GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. If LG wanted to really push performance, the company could even opt for Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 821 chip.

With a somewhat lukewarm reception for the G5, the V20 is going to need to really shake things up if it hopes to make its mark on an increasingly competitive smartphone market.