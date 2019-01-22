Act Fast: Save $150 on Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro is one of the best iPad bargains you can get. For a limited time, you can score an iPad Pro 10.5-inch Tablet for $499.99 from Amazon. Normally priced at $650, that’s a whopping $149 off its list price and an all-time price low for this tablet.

This iPad Pro features a stunning Retina display, an A10X Fusion chip, and 64GB of storage. In our iPad Pro review, we found that it offers ridiculously fast performance and desktop-like versatility. Its extra-long battery life and enhanced functionality with the Apple Pencil earned it our Editor's Choice award.

If you require extra storage for your apps, photos, and music, Amazon also has the 256B model Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch on sale for $649.99 and the 512GB model on sale for $799.99 ($199 off).

As with all iPad deals, stock moves fast, so don’t hesitate too long to grab this excellent deal.