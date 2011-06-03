Trending

iPad Accounts For More Web Traffic Than Linux

We are hearing there is no possible way to make a single step on the Computex show floor without tripping over a new tablet.

Yet it is the iPad that is dominating the tablet market today and claiming market share in the segment with no indication that Apple will slow down anytime soon.

New web browsing market share published by Net Applications today suggests that the iPad is far ahead of its rivals and it may be tough for any other individual tablet to catch up. iPads now account for 0.92% of web browsing share, which is less than half of the overall iOS share (2.38%), but more than the share of Linux (0.91%). Net Applications said that the iPad's share climbed 0.1 points over the past month and is up from just 0.09% in May of 2010 (the month after the iPad's initial release.).

The most popular Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab, came in with 0.018% share, followed by the Motorola Xoom with 0.012% and the Blackberry Playbook with 0.003%. The iPad's share is 53 times higher than that of its closest competitor.

However, StatCounter's May survey results show that iOS is losing ground among mobile operating systems as far as web browsing share is concerned.

iOS was down 1.25 points to 22.09%, while Android gained 1.58 points to 17.63%. Nokia's SymbianOS still leads with a surprisingly stable share of 31.36%. The market share loss of iOS was particularly apparent in North America, where the platform could lose its leading position within two months. iOS declined for 36.69% to 33.31% in may, while Android climbed from 27.13% to 28.05%. Blackberry market share has apparently stabilized at just under 22% (21.78%).

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jprahman 04 June 2011 01:45
    More web traffic may be coming from iPads, but the servers they connect to are mostly running Linux.
  • 04 June 2011 02:15
    And 1 is greater than 2 - for extremely small values of 2.

    Since Android Linux has a .73% share of monitored browser hits and "Linux" has .91%, the Linux kernel obviously powers far more browser platforms than the iPad's mere .92%. Of course, that wouldn't get the sensational headline, right?
  • rosen380 04 June 2011 02:29
    So, I can run native Linux apps on my android phone/tab? Wait, no I can't-- because Android ISN'T Linux, it is just based off of the Linux kernel.
  • 04 June 2011 02:30
    Wikipedia reports that it has more users visiting from Ubuntu linux alone than the Ipad. Get your facts from a reputable and relevant source next time!
  • applegetsmelaid 04 June 2011 02:34
    This just means that the rate of morons are growing faster than the rate of smart people.
  • rosen380 04 June 2011 02:46
    user00000- Link? When is their data from? Granted, I don't know where "NetApplications" gets their data, but I'm assuming it is from traffic to more than one particular website. I'd have to guess that provides mroe accurate statistics than just using wikipedia's traffic.
  • hellwig 04 June 2011 03:27
    user00000Wikipedia reports that it has more users visiting from Ubuntu linux alone than the Ipad. Get your facts from a reputable and relevant source next time!Wikipedia is useless for the Apple faithful. If it didn't come from the mouth of Steve Jobs, it isn't fact.
  • alidan 04 June 2011 03:39
    otacon72Linux will never be main stream the only people who think that are delusional. Too many kernels and not enough centralized development which has been the problem with Linux since day one.
    if linux had a reliable dx9-11 emulation, i would run it instead of windows in a heart beat... i mean, if i want to play games, i need windows, but everything else can be done in linux better, i just dont dual boot out of convenience, and if windows 8 has any say, id rather learn linux than that pos.
  • emjayy 04 June 2011 05:05
    The iPad is dominating the tablet market....because the tablet market is still merely a niche market whose audience is limited to a few affluent countries. If tablets become truly globally adopted, its growth will be fueled primarily by Linux-based OSes such as Android. Having a popular device gets you mind share and the choice of any niche you desire. But to dominate in the area of global market share, you have to go beyond just having a popular device - You have to provide hardware variety and a variety of price points. That's what Nokia, Blackberry and the makers of Android handsets are doing to grow or maintain global market share. Apple's in the business of high priced products - they market them to everyone but their products are largely affordable only to a minority with deep pockets. And that's why iOS is destined to slip and slide downward as the market for these types of devices expands beyond the wealthiest buyers due to falling hardware prices.

    At some point in the near future, iPad web browsing share will peak and then begin to fall as alternative tablets provide the pricing and variety that will be needed to expand the tablet ecosystem to the less affluent majority that makes up the bulk of the Internet population today.
  • lukeeu 04 June 2011 05:16
    Wow I'm in the top 1%:)
