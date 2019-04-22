Watch Avengers: Infinity War with the Revengers (aka Us) Tonight at 8pm

Avengers: Endgame is just days away! That means fewer than 96 hours until Thanos picks back up that jersey to leave retirement Hawkeye-style.

(Image credit: Thanos' number is hanging from the rafters. Credit: Disney)

To prepare for Marvel Studios’ epic conclusion, the team at Tom’s Guide is going back to Infinity War. Before this game of wills concludes in Endgame, we’re going to re-watch Tony, Steve, Steve’s Beard, Nat, Odinson, Rocket and all the Avengers fight their way across the universe to stop Thanos.

That’s right, our staff of writers and editors who are usually working to hunt down the best TV shows and movies to stream or to test gadgets like the Apple AirPods 2 or the Galaxy Fold (The Purple One hasn’t dusted ours yet) are taking the night off to watch the Avengers’ first run in with Thanos one more time before Endgame.

(Image credit: East Coast Avengers assemble! Credit: Disney)

And we want you to watch with us on Twitter! We’re activating our Netflix accounts at 8pm ET tonight. Fire up your own screening with us and we’ll all take one last look at the lead-up to Endgame, together.

Because “if we can’t protect the Earth, you can be damn sure we’ll avenge it.” We’ll see if Tony Stark keeps that promise, and if Ant-Man does the unthinkable.



