Where to Buy the Nintendo Switch

Thanks to excellent exclusives such as Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the $299 Nintendo Switch is more enticing than ever.

Now that Christmas is just days away, the Nintendo Switch is in higher demand than ever. Fortunately, Nintendo's hybrid console isn't as elusive as it used to be. That said, you might have to do a little homework in order to find a console you can place under the Christmas tree. Here are your best options for buying a Switch.

Photo: Shaun Lucas / Tom's Guide

First the bad news. No retailer has discounted the Switch whatsoever. The Switch escaped Black Friday without so much as a $5 discount (as we predicted earlier). Now the good news — in our most recent search online, Walmart, GameStop and Amazon all have stock of the Switch and are selling it at list price. However, if you want one for Christmas, your best bet is Amazon. Prime members can get it on Christmas Eve for free or on Saturday, December 23 with expedited shipping at $10.99. Otherwise, no store can guarantee delivery by Christmas, so you'll have to go out and purchase it in person. (If you're not a Prime member, you can always sign up for a free trial and cancel your membership it when your trial ends).

Buying Online

Major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target all have buy pages for the Nintendo Switch. (Currently, Amazon has stock of the Switch in Gray and Neon Blue/Red and is the only store that can deliver it on time for Christmas).

You should steer clear of eBay, where most folks are selling the console for well above retail price.

Buying In-Store

Major retailers such as GameStop, Target, Walmart and Best Buy as well as Nintendo's flagship New York store all carry the new console, though some locations have better stock than others. We recommend following your retailer of choice on social media as well as calling up your nearest brick-and-mortar shops often to get the latest updates on availability.

Bundle Options

Nintendo currently offers a special $379 Super Mario Odyssey Switch bundle, which includes the game, a pair of red Joy-Con controllers that match the iconic hero's signature hue and a carrying case inspired by the ex-plumber's latest adventure.

GameStop often sells custom Switch bundles of its own, many of which toss in extra games and accessories for the same price as buying them all separately. On the plus side, these bundles tend to be more readily available than the console by itself. But if you just want the console and a game, also check to make sure the game you want isn't on sale. For instance, one of the Switch's most iconic games — Super Mario Odyssey — is currently on sale for $54.98 at Amazon.



The Nintendo Switch is a hybrid games console that you can play on your TV and also take on the go, thanks to a built-in display and a set of detachable controllers. In our full review, we praised the system's impressively versatile design and ease of use, through we had some concerns about the system's controllers.

The Switch's has amassed an excellent game lineup in less than a year, headlined by Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2 and filled out by indies and third-party hits such as Shovel Knight, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Doom and Stardew Valley.