How to Make Voice Calls on WhatsApp

For a little more than a month, Android users have been able to make calls through WhatsApp, and now the feature is rolling out to iOS users. The popular cross-platform chatting app started making the VoIP calls feature available to iPhone, with availability making its way to all iPhone users in the coming weeks.

VoIP uses your Internet connection rather than cellular service to make voice calls, similar to what Skype and FaceTime Audio do. To learn more about the app, check out our How to Use WhatsApp guide to become a messaging master. Here's how you can make voice calls from WhatsApp:

Android

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Click on Calls.

3. Select the contact you want to call, and a voice call will begin automatically.

4. When finished, that call will appear in your calls history.

iOS

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Tap the contact you want to call from either your Contacts or Favorites.

3. When choosing from Favorites, tap Call at the top of the chat screen and a voice call will begin automatically.

4. When choosing from Contacts, tap the phone icon on the right side and a voice call will begin automatically.

Valentina Palladino is a senior writer for Tom's Guide. Follow her at @valentinalucia. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide and on Facebook.