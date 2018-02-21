Galaxy S9 Release Date Leaked: When You Can Get It

Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy S9 in mid-March. But there's a way to get it sooner than you might expect.





(Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)



Samsung will begin selling the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ to customers on March 16, according to a report from SamMobile, citing claims coming out of Samsung's home country of South Korea. After Samsung unveils the smartphones on Feb. 25, it reportedly plans to make the new flagships available for pre-order on Feb. 28.



But as has been its custom in the past, Samsung will deliver its new handsets to pre-order customers earlier than the retail launch date. In fact, if you pre-order the smartphone, Samsung will get it to you between March 9 and March 15, according to the SamMobile report. Exactly when the handset will land in your lap will depend on which market you live in, the report says.



Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be unveiled at the company's Unpacked press event on Sunday. Samsung's event will be held in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress, which will officially kick off on Monday, Feb. 26. While other companies, including Sony, LG, and Huawei, are expected to unveil new smartphones at the show, Samsung's are the most anticipated.



Samsung itself has remained tight-lipped on its plans. However, numerous reports have shared nearly every last detail about the smartphones, including their use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Samsung's smartphones will also likely come with a nearly identical design to last year's model, but have much improved cameras with dual apertures. The front-facing face and iris scanners are also expected to work in tandem to improve security.



The Galaxy S9s will carry Samsung through to the summer, when it's expected to unveil its next flagship handset, the Galaxy Note 9. It'll also serve as Samsung's best answer yet to Apple's latest slate of iPhones, including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.



Samsung's decision to deliver the Galaxy S9 line to pre-order customers sooner than the launch date is nothing new — the company has done the same with previous models. However, this year's flagship is hitting store shelves much sooner than last year's Galaxy S8 line. Those devices weren't unveiled until March 29 and didn't hit store shelves until April 28.