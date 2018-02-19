New Galaxy S9 Leak Spills Every Last Detail

By this time next week, we'll already have gotten an official look at the Galaxy S9. But at the pace that leaks involving the new phone keep surfacing, we should have a pretty good idea of what Samsung has planned long before the Feb. 25 reveal.





The latest leak comes from German site WinFuture, which posted a report on what to expect from Samsung's Galaxy S9. Many of the features in that report line up with previously reported S9 specs, but the WinFuture story does provide a new look at the S9 courtesy of product renders and marketing materials.



The reported images of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ look a lot like their predecessors, the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+. The new phones retain the Infinity Display and extra-wide aspect ratio that made last year's Galaxy phones such a hit. This new report suggests that the display has been adjusted to reduce the amount of bezel on the bottom of the phone.

Marketing materials included in the report also match some of the features we've heard about previously, including the camera, which figures to be a centerpiece of the S9 update. Previous reports have suggested the rear camera will offer a variable aperture, switching from a wide f/1.5 aperture in low-light situations to an f/2.4 aperture in other settings. The WinFuture report shows off what looks like a marketing slide touting the camera's ability to adjust aperture based on the photo you're taking.





Another reported marketing image showcases stereo speakers on the new phone. The images show speakers on the top and bottom of the S9. That falls in line with previous reports that suggested Samsung was planning stereo speakers featuring Dolby Surround technology tuned by AKG.



The WinFuture leaks show off phones in Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple. Samsung is reportedly planning one other color — Titanium Gray — and leaker Evan Blass was more than happy to post an image of that model on Twitter today (Feb. 19).

Again, those four colors line up with previous reports, though it remains unclear which models will be available in the U.S.





There's less than a week to go before Samsung holds its Galaxy S9 event to kick of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. We'll find out then just how accurate these leaks will prove to be.