Galaxy S9's Killer Camera Will Beat Everything with This

Samsung says it plans to reimagine the camera with the Galaxy S9. And now we have early proof.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy S9 is shipping with a super-slow-mo feature, according to reports. And no other phone maker has implemented it like this before.

The super-slow-motion feature in the Galaxy S9 will come with two capturing modes, SamMobile is reporting, citing sources who claim to have knowledge of the company's plans. The first method will allow you to tap the shutter button and record everything in slow motion. The second will only start to capture slow-motion video when it detects movement in the frame.

So, for instance, if you're pointing the camera at a static image, it won't record. But as soon as something enters the frame and moves around it, the camera will record in super-slow-motion.

But Samsung's efforts go beyond that. The company's technology will also allow you to record a video in normal speed and at any point, and tap a button that will convert the video to slow motion. You can then turn it off and go back to normal speed. According to SamMobile's sources, you'll be able to do that 20 times for each video you create.



The big question is just how high the resolution will be of these slow-motion videos. SamMobile's sources believe Samsung will use its new ISOCELL camera sensor, which is capable of recording 1080p video at up to 480 frames per second. If you want to push the frames per second to 960, you'll be able to record in 720p.

Samsung hasn't confirmed that super-slow-motion is coming to this year's Galaxy S9. However, several leaks, including one of the Galaxy S9's box, revealed specs that include the feature. This would be the first time that Samsung would offer it in its flagship handset.

In addition to slow motion, the main Super Speed Dual-Pixel rear camera of the Galaxy S9 will reportedly offer a variable aperture that goes from f/1.5 (for superior low-light performance) to f/2.4 (for wide-angle shots). Samsung is also said to be planning a dual-lens camera for its Galaxy S9+.

Both handsets are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 845 chip and come with new artificial intelligence features to provide more contextual information when you're using the software. Based on leaked photos, the designs will be largely unchanged compared to last year's versions.

Samsung is planning to unveil the Galaxy S9 at a big event on Feb. 25, a day ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Be sure to check back then: we'll be there to cover every last detail.