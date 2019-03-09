Galaxy S10 Has 'Best-Ever' Preorder Sales in US

While sales of the Galaxy S9 were lackluster, the Galaxy S10 appears to be off to a strong start.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung has announced that pre-order sales of the Galaxy S10 are the highest ever for a U.S. Galaxy phone. And that's counting ten years of phones from the company.

Note that Samsung says that this milestone refers to the entire Galaxy S10 series of handsets, which includes the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. Samsung has released just two phones for the last several years, so the fact that the company has jumped to three devices this year could have a lot to do with the record-setting numbers.

According to Samsung, the highest-end $999 Galaxy S10 Plus accounts for 57 percent of pre-orders. That's not too surprising, given that early adopters are the ones who usually show the most enthusiasm for pre-ordering in the first place.

The S10 Plus has the largest battery in the S10 lineup at 4,100 mAh, and the battery life results were phenomenal in our tests. The phone lasted 12 hours and 35 minutes, which is the longest of any flagship in over a year.

The S10 Plus also has the largest display in the lineup at 6.4 inches, and it sports a second depth camera in the front for capturing selfies with portrait effects--and a second punch hole in the display to go along with it.

We're in the process of reviewing the $899 Galaxy S10, which has a 6.1-inch display and the same ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as the S10 Plus built into the screen. But we have reviewed the $749 Galaxy S10e, which packs the same fast Snapdragon 855 CPU in a compact 5.8-inch handset. However, you give up the telephoto camera in the back the the S10 and S10 Plus share and the in-scCreen fingerprint sensor (it's in the power button).

Be sure to check out our comparison of the Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10 Plus to see which new Galaxy might be for you, as well as our face-off against the Pixel 3 and iPhone XS Max.