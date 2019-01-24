This Is the Galaxy S10 and S10+ From Every Angle (Yes, There's a Headphone Jack)

After not one but two blurry photos surfaced for Samsung's new flagship phones, here we have a crystal clear look at the Galaxy S10 and the S10+ from every angle that leave no question unanswered.

(Image credit: All About Samsung)

The screens are indeed a lot less curved than the S9 on the edges. The camera punch hole on the S10 also seems to be as big as the Galaxy A8s. And the S10+ punch pill housing two sensors may be too much of an eyesore for me — even while it looks proportional to the larger body.



MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Release Date, Specs, and More

Here’s the back of the two units. Like in the iPhone, the camera packs are both protruding over the 7.5-mm bodies. They include three cameras, a flash, and what looks to be two sensors one on top of each other.



(Image credit: All About Samsung)

The photos, snatched by German blog All About Samsung, also show the bottom of the phone, which includes speaker grilles, USB Type-C ports and a 3.5-mm stereo jack. Yes, Samsung has kept its promise and can still taunt almost every manufacturer out there, including Apple.



(Image credit: All About Samsung)

One last thing: according to reliable rumormonger Ice Universe (who was right all the way with this one), the S10+ will have hefty 4100mAh batteries.

Both phones look good and, although it is yet to be seen how they will perform in all regards, it’s hardly the ”very significant” change that was promised by Samsung CEO DJ Koh. Like a Samsung employee recently said, it’s more an incremental upgrade like the iPhone.