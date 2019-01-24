Trending

This Is the Galaxy S10 and S10+ From Every Angle (Yes, There's a Headphone Jack)

By

A new leak shows Samsung's two new flagship phones, complete with flatter displays, punch holes and a 3.5mm jack for poking fun of the iPhone.

After not one but two blurry photos surfaced for Samsung's new flagship phones, here we have a crystal clear look at the Galaxy S10 and the S10+ from every angle that leave no question unanswered.

Credit: All About Samsung

(Image credit: All About Samsung)

The screens are indeed a lot less curved than the S9 on the edges. The camera punch hole on the S10 also seems to be as big as the Galaxy A8s. And the S10+ punch pill housing two sensors may be too much of an eyesore for me — even while it looks proportional to the larger body.

Here’s the back of the two units. Like in the iPhone, the camera packs are both protruding over the 7.5-mm bodies. They include three cameras, a flash, and what looks to be two sensors one on top of each other.

Credit: All About Samsung

(Image credit: All About Samsung)

The photos, snatched by German blog All About Samsung, also show the bottom of the phone, which includes speaker grilles, USB Type-C ports and a 3.5-mm stereo jack. Yes, Samsung has kept its promise and can still taunt almost every manufacturer out there, including Apple.

Credit: All About Samsung

(Image credit: All About Samsung)

One last thing: according to reliable rumormonger Ice Universe (who was right all the way with this one), the S10+ will have hefty 4100mAh batteries.

Both phones look good and, although it is yet to be seen how they will perform in all regards, it’s hardly the ”very significant” change that was promised by Samsung CEO DJ Koh. Like a Samsung employee recently said, it’s more an incremental upgrade like the iPhone.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 1991akita 25 January 2019 07:14
    You can shove it up your Removed with that Removed sensitive edge "feature" ,did big mistake buying s9 ,gradually cracked all around after every fall ,6months and next time it fall down ,ill be forced to ged rid of it or pay to replace whole Removed glass as it shattered in the backf and front.

    Watch the language, the use of profanity is not allowed here
    Reply
  • rparmelee1999 25 January 2019 11:44
    @1991AKITA Maybe don't drop your phone? I've had my Galaxy S6 Edge for 3 years and it doesn't have 1 crack. Or if it's so much of a problem get a case and a tempered glass screen protector.
    Reply
  • ranivus 25 January 2019 16:48
    @1991akita You can't protect a phone from a drunk idiot. I've had samsung S4, S6+edge, S7+, and S8+ and they are all in working order. I've put drinks on top of mine spilled drinks and they all work fine. Who the hell drops their phone on their side? I have seen these phones take head on damage and nary a scratch on them.
    If you're prone to dropping them like every other music festival chick, then consider spending $10 on a case. just saying
    Reply