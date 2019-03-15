Galaxy S10 Release Date: Everything You Need to Know

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy S10 is now available, with Samsung reporting that its latest phone set a U.S. record for pre-sales. If you're thinking about getting an S10 for yourself, here's everything you need to know before you buy.

Galaxy S10 Release Date: Fast Facts



The Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e are now on retail shelves and being sold online. The Galaxy S10 5G will be arriving later in spring.

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and Xfinity Mobile are all carrying the Galaxy S10, as well as US Cellular. Prepaid carriers are now offering the S10, too.

We've now reviewed all three Galaxy S10 models. We think the Galaxy S10 Plus is best Android phone you can buy. The Galaxy S10 is nearly as good, though it doesn't last as long on a charge. If you don't want to spend $899 to $999, the Galaxy S10e is also a very good phone that requires only minor trade-offs for a lower price.

Read up on all of the latest Galaxy S10 deals, including some great trade-in discounts.

We've rounded up the best Galaxy S10 cases and S10 accessories so far.

When can I get a Galaxy S10?

Samsung is now selling the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e. As of this writing, buying an unlocked Galaxy S10 from Samsung means you'll get the phone on April 5. So if you want it sooner, consider other options.

In addition to Samsung, you can also order the phone from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and Xfinity Mobile as well as from regional carrier US Cellular. Now that the S10 has been released, prepaid carriers have started to offer the new phone as well — we've spotted it at Metro by T-Mobile, Boost and Cricket. (Note that at prepaid carriers, you generally have to buy the phone outright, while other carriers give you the option of paying for the phone in installments spread out anywhere from two to three years.)

Retailers are offering the Galaxy S10 as well — you can order the phone from Amazon, Best Buy, Sam's Club and Wal-Mart. Be sure to check out the latest Galaxy S10 deals to see if you can lower the cost of your new phone or get some other goodies thrown in.

What Galaxy S10 models are now available? Full specs



Model

Galaxy S10e Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Starting Price

$749 $899

$999

Screen Size (Resolution)

5.8-inch Flat AMOLED (2280 x 1080) 6.1-inch Edge AMOLED (3040 x 1440)

6.4-inch Edge AMOLED (3040 x 1440) CPU

Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855

Snapdragon 855 RAM

6GB/8GB 8GB

8GB/12GB

Storage

128GB/256GB 128GB, 512GB

128GB, 512GB/1TB

MicroSD?

Yes (Up to 512GB) Yes (Up to 512GB)

Yes (Up to 512GB) Rear Camera

16-MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4) 16-MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4), 12-MP telephoto (f/2.4) 16-MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4), 12-MP telephoto (f/2.4) Front Camera

10-MP dual pixel (f/1.9) 10-MP dual pixel (f/1.9)

10-MP dual pixel (f/1.9), 8-MP depth-sensing (f/2.2)

Fingerprint Sensor

Side-mounted sensor In-display ultrasonic

In-display ultrasonic Battery

3,100 mAh 3,400 mAh

4,100 mAh

Battery Life (Hrs:Mins)

9:41

10:19

12:35

Size

5.6 x 2.75 x 0.3 inches 5.9 x 2.77 x 0.3 inches 6.2 x 2.91 x 0.3 inches Weight

5.3 ounces 5.5 ounces

6.17 ounces

Colors

Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue, Prism Green, Canary Yellow Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue, Prism Green

Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue, Prism Green, Ceramic White, Ceramic Black

Samsung launched three versions of the Galaxy S10 this month. The standard 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus feature three cameras on the back and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. You'll get two front-facing cameras on the larger S10 Plus. (Read either our Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S10 Plus reviews to see how those phone stack up.) The S10 starts at $899, while the S10 Plus will set you back $999.

The Galaxy S10e skips the in-display fingerprint sensor and makes do with only two-rear cameras. But you still get the powerful Snapdragon 855 processor that powers the other two S10 models, and you'll only need to pay $749 for the S10e.

All three phones start with 128GB of storage, but other storage options are available. The base model S10e has 6GB of RAM, while the S10 and S10 Plus start at 8GB. You have a choice of colors for the three phones as well.

What about the Galaxy S10 5G?

Of course, Samsung's Galaxy S10 launch doesn't end on March 8. There's a fourth model — the Galaxy S10 5G — that's capable of taking advantage of the higher-speed 5G networks coming online this year.

In addition to 5G connectivity, this version of the S10 will have a few other features that differentiate it from the rest of Samsung's lineup. The phone has a massive 6.7-inch screen, a 4,500 mAh battery (bigger than even the S10 Plus' 4,100 mAh power pack) and a multitude of cameras. You'll get four lenses on the back of the S10 5G, with a 3D depth sensor joining the triple lens setup, while a time-of-flight sensor joins the two front cameras.

Verizon will offer the Galaxy S10 5G first, before it hits other carriers. It's expected before the end of June — neither Samsung nor Verizon are providing an exact date — and we don't know yet how much the Galaxy S10 5G will cost.

What about the Galaxy Fold?

It's not part of the Galaxy S10 family, but the Galaxy Fold seems to be the only Samsung phone people want to talk about. That's understandable — unfold this device and you get a 7.3-inch AMOLED screen. Otherwise, the phone tucks up neatly into a device with a 4.6-inch display that can fit in a pocket.

You'll pay $1,980 for a Galaxy Fold, with a 5G version of the phone presumably costing more. AT&T and T-Mobile have both committed to carrying it. The Galaxy Fold launches April 26.

What about S10 add-ons and accessories?

Along with the Galaxy S10, Samsung is releasing a new set of wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds. We've reviewed them, and we think these $129 earbuds top Apple's AirPods, which previously were the wireless mobile accessory.

A new smartphone release means that a slew of cases and other accessories soon follow. We've taken a look at the best Galaxy S10 case options as well as top accessories for Samsung's new phone.

