Galaxy S10 Won't Have This Huge Feature

Despite Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh’s claims about a radically redesigned Galaxy S10, it seems that this won’t be the year of the seamless front display after all.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

According to reliable Samsung rumorologist Ice Universe, we are not going to see Samsung’s new hidden under-the-display camera technology this year.

“The hidden camera technology under the screen is immature, and there is not enough light to reach the camera through the screen,” he said on Twitter. “The photos taken by the current camera are very blurred. This technology will not be realized until 2020.”

The hidden camera tech is part of a new display type that integrates all sensors under the screen, which Samsung announced to 20 phone manufacturers in Shenzhen, China, last month. With this tech, the Samsung Galaxy S10 could have looked like this:

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

But alas, Ice Universe claims this will not be the case in 2020. Instead, the S10 will likely have to use one of the four displays announced at its developers conference: the Infinity-U, Infinity-V, Infinity-O, and New Infinity, which you can see below:

(Image credit: Gizmochina)

It seems unlikely that Samsung will use any of the notched displays, no matter how small the notch is, after all of the company’s ads ridiculing Apple’s iPhone X notch.

Instead, we may get a phone with a hole on it — which is marginally better than the notch. That will leave the S10 using the Infinity-O display. That’s what Ice Universe believes as well.

We will probably get the definitive answer next February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.