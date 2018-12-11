This Is the Real Galaxy S10, Samsung Expert Claims

This is the real Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup — at least according to phone expert rumorologist Evan Blass. He claims that the camera punch holes will be centered, not on the side.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The phone’s body looks just like the design leaks by that other Samsung phone rumor wizard, Ice Universe, with one notable exception.

Ice Universe claims that Blass’ design is correct in terms of size but that the hole is in the wrong place. According to Blass, the S10 Lite will have a 5.8-inch screen, 6.1 inches of the S10 and 6.4 inches of the S10 Plus.

In a previous leak, Ice Universe claimed that the Samsung S10 Plus will have two camera holes on the right side of the display. The Samsung psychic based his prediction on screen protectors now in production for the S10 Plus.



(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Most agree at this late stage that the Galaxy S10 will be powered by the Qulacomm Snapdragon 855 in the U.S. (Exynos 9820 in other markets), feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen and improved cameras (three rear shooters for the S10 and possibly four for the S10+).

One version of the Galaxy S10 will likely have 5G capability, but that model isn't expected to debut until later in 2019.

We will discover who is right about the S10's design in late February 2019, when the phone is expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.