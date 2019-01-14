5G Galaxy S10 Could Be Verizon Exclusive at Launch

We've been hearing that Samsung is hard at work on a 5G-capable version of the Galaxy S10 for a while now. But what we didn't know is that it could be exclusive to one carrier, at least for a limited time.

A string of tweets that surfaced over the weekend from Max Weinbach of XDA Developers shed light on a range of details surrounding the Galaxy S10 line, including RAM, storage, the triple-camera system and more. But the most interesting nugget of news is that the 5G model — or at least certain configurations of it — may only be sold through Verizon for the first few months of the phone's lifespan.

The exact specifics of Verizon's exclusivity are a bit murky. Weinbach says Verizon "won the bidding war" for dibs on the "S10+ 5G, maxed out, spec'd out phone." In previous tweets, he mentioned the 5G model could carry between 256GB and 1TB of storage and 8GB to 12GB of RAM, so the rumored deal may just extend to the most powerful, most expensive version of the device, rather than the 5G Galaxy S10 in general.

Months ago, AT&T and Verizon confirmed that they plan to sell a Samsung-branded 5G phone sometime in 2019. These rumors leave little doubt that both carriers were hinting at the Galaxy S10 all along.



As for the non-5G versions, Weinbach reiterated some details we already suspected. Once again, the S10 Lite is not expected to receive an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, opting instead for a side-mounted, conventional one. Additionally, we're told that the regular S10 and S10 Lite will sport just two cameras on the back — one primary 12-megapixel sensor with variable aperture and a 123-degree ultra-wide secondary lens — while the S10+ models will add a 13-MP telephoto shooter to the stack.

We're just over a month away from the Galaxy S10's unveiling on Feb. 20 in San Francisco. For all the latest rumors on Samsung's 2019 flagship phones, check out our comprehensive rumor roundup.