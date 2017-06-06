Galaxy Note 8 May Arrive Sooner Than Expected

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 might make its debut a bit sooner than expected.

(Image credit: The Galaxy Note is expected to sport a 6.4-inch screen. Credit: Concept Creator/YouTube)

The folks over at Galaxy Club claim to have spoken to a source who says Samsung is planning to unveil the handset at IFA in Berlin, a major tech show that will be held between September 1 and September 6. It's unclear whether Samsung has settled on a release date.

Samsung has confirmed that it's working on a Galaxy Note 8 that it would release sometime this year. Like its predecessor, the device will likely ship with a high-end (and big) display and will support the company's S Pen stylus. It's also believed that this year's model will have a curved screen like the Galaxy S8, and might eliminate the physical home button in favor of a virtual option.

Perhaps most importantly, given the Galaxy Note 7's troubles last year, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with the same battery-safety features as the pack in the Galaxy S8, which has so far proven safe and reliable.

While Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the Galaxy Note 8, several reports hint at some compelling features. Along with S Pen support, the handset will likely run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. There's also talk of the Galaxy Note 8 having a 6.4-inch screen, making it slightly bigger than the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+. It's also expected to be the first Samsung smartphone to sport a dual-camera array on the back.

There has been some debate, however, over what operating system the device will use. Some reports suggest that the Galaxy Note 8 will launch later in September, after Google delivers Android O. That would allow Samsung to bundle the new Android operating system in the handset. However, the Galaxy Club report, which was earlier reported on by Inquirer, says Samsung has opted for Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), allowing it to release the smartphone a bit sooner than expected.

Look for much more on the Galaxy Note 8 in the coming weeks as its launch gets closer.