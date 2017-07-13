New Galaxy Note 8 Leak Confirms S8-Like Design

Samsung is having a really rough time trying to keep its Galaxy Note 8 plans under wraps.

(Image credit: TheLeaker.com/SamMobile)

In the latest in what has proven to be a steady stream of leaks, a site called TheLeaker has published an image of what it claims is the Galaxy Note 8's protective screen cover. The screen cover, which was earlier reported on by SamMobile, appears to show a design that comes with curved edges on either side, as well as exceedingly thin bezels at the top and bottom. The display also appears to be slightly larger than the Galaxy S8+'s screen.

The leaks are just the latest in a string of rumors surrounding the Galaxy Note 8. And the protective screen cover follows the designs that we've been seeing for weeks, complete with the thin bezels and curved screen edges.

According to most reports, the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with a design nearly identical to the Galaxy S8 line. It'll have a thin bezel at the top and bottom and will ditch the physical home button under the screen. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to have a 6.3-inch screen, which makes it slightly larger than the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+.

If the leaks are true, the Galaxy Note 8 will come with dual rear-facing cameras, making it the first from Samsung to offer the feature. It will likely come with support for the S Pen stylus, the key feature that differentiates the Galaxy Note series from the Galaxy S.

Under the hood, there's some debate over exactly what the smartphone might offer. While several reports say it'll have a Snapdragon 835 processor, others say it could be the first to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836, an updated version of the chip.

And like the Galaxy S8 line, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with a physical fingerprint sensor that sits next to its rear cameras, which may disappoint folks who aren't so keen on smudging the rear camera.

Samsung hasn't said what it might have planned for the Galaxy Note 8, of course, but the company is expected to unveil the handset on August 23 in New York City. Until then, expect many more leaks.