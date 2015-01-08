Supersize This: Big Tab by Fuhu is a 65-inch 4K Android Tablet

LAS VEGAS—Bigger really is better sometimes. Here at CES, Fuhu showed off its supersized Big Tab line of Android tablets, designed to become the centerpiece of your living room. Starting in Q4 2015, you'll be able to pick up a 65-inch Big Tab for $3,999. I had a chance to play with the 65-inch Big Tab at Fuhu's suite and enjoyed feeling like Vanna White for a few minutes.

Packing Nvidia's powerful new Tegra octa-core X1 chip, the Big Tabs offer ample power for your entertainment needs. During my time with an early pre-production unit, the 65-inch Big Tab was zippy, sliding between screens and opening multiple apps with ease. Some functions caused the system to stall, but that's because the unit is still in development, according to Fuhu.

The unit I saw was running Android 4.4 KitKat, but Fuhu says the Big Tabs will run Lollipop at launch. It will have 16GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via SD card slots on its edges. The Big Tab also offers connectivity options such as NFC, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi and HDMI, so you can use it as a TV. Fuhu is working with Google to make sure the interface is optimized for such a big screen, and you can download apps via the Play store.

The idea of a 65-inch tablet may seem ridiculous, but there are quite a few interesting applications for the Big Tab line. Standing in front of a giant touch screen to launch apps and pull up videos made me feel a little bit like Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White, but I can see the Big Tab coming in handy for a game of Win, Lose or Draw at a house party.

With a 2-megapixel camera on top of the display, you can even carry out Skype conversations from your living room, making it easier for Granny or Grandpa to video chat with the kids.

As with other Fuhu Nabi products, the tablet comes with the Nabi portal, whose kid-friendly Nabi mode restricts Junior's activity on the tablet. This way, you can activate Nabi mode on the Big Tab and leave your child in front of it without worrying that he or she will watch or play inappropriate content.

Fuhu will also offer three other sizes of the Big Tab: a 55-inch UHD (4K) for $2,999, a 43-inch full HD, and 32-inch full HD slate for $800. Furniture and wall mounts will also be available.

Staff writer Cherlynn Low is amazing at Wheel of Fortune. Follow her @cherlynnlow. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide and on Facebook.