We'll Soon Know When the Essential Phone Will Launch

It sounds like we're about to find out a release date for the Essential phone. Again.



Back when Android creator Andy Rubin took the wraps off his new venture at the end May, he said the $699 Essential phone would ship within 30 days. Those 30 days came and went, but the phone did not. In mid-July, that release got pushed back to "in a few weeks," and to save you the trouble of glancing at a calendar, that would bring us to right about now.



So where's the Essential phone? Ask again next week.



According to Rubin's Twitter feed, that's when you'll be able to find out where you can get your hands on the phone. Rubin also says the Essential phone is in full production, so presumably a launch date is going to be included in that announcement.

We already knew that Sprint will be the only carrier to offer the Essential phone, though Essential also planned to offer the device unlocked. It now seems that Essential will have other retail partners, too. Essential told the Wall Street Journal that its phone will be available at Amazon and Best Buy, too.



In that same Journal article, Niccolo De Masi, president of Essential, said his company would provide an exact launch date for the phone in a week's time.



The Essential Phone will sport a nearly bezel-less screen — similar to the look of the Galaxy S8 — and offer up a modular design that lets you attach accessories to the device, not unlike the Moto Z line. Other features in the 5.7-inch phone include a Snapdragon 835 processor, dual rear cameras and a titanium and ceramic design.



That places the Essential phone squarely in the premium phone market where it will compete with the top-end models from Apple and Samsung. That's convenient since the pushed-back launch means the Essential will arrive around the same time as the latest phones from those two companies. Samsung is taking the wraps off the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23, while a new iPhone is expected to debut next month.