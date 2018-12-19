Daredevil's Not Dead: Disney+ Could Revive Cancelled Marvel Netflix Shows

The head of Disney’s upcoming Disney+ streaming service has suggested that it might bring back cancelled Marvel series, like Daredevil and Luke Cage.

(Image credit: Marvel Television/ABC Studios)

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Mayer, chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, responded to the question of bringing the cancelled Marvel shows to its unreleased streaming platform by saying: “They are very high-quality shows. We haven't yet discussed that, but I would say that's a possibility.”

This statement continues the confusing tale of Daredevil’s cancellation. While Marvel’s Iron Fist was getting poor reviews, and therefore ripe for getting scrapped, Daredevil was at a high point after a well received third series when the axe fell in November 2018.



The production staff at Marvel were apparently surprised by the news, leading to speculation that Netflix was solely responsible for the cancellation, and had done so due to the series’ immense costs.

While the news of potential new seasons might please some fans of The Defenders, the delight is conditional. There is concern about how Disney, a company that strongly promotes its family friendly image, could play down or even remove the mature themes and content present within the shows.

This was already a situation feared with Twentieth Century Fox-owned Marvel characters like Deadpool. This character will enter the Disney stable at the start of 2019, when the Disney takeover of Fox is completed, and there is a risk it will lose its trademark R-rated style.

Whatever happens, we’ll be waiting until 2020 to know for sure. According to a Variety report, there was a condition within the deals Disney signed with Netflix meaning that the characters can’t be used in TV or film content for at least two years.