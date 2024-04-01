April is a bit of a slow month on Disney Plus, with no major new series premieres. That doesn’t mean there isn’t anything worth watching, of course, starting with new episodes from animated series in two of the biggest Disney Plus franchises. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” continues its third and final season chronicling the missions of a squadron of clone troopers. Marvel’s revival “X-Men ’97” continues its acclaimed first season, picking up where the classic “X-Men: The Animated Series” left off.

There’s also plenty of new Nat Geo content, including the new series “Secrets of the Octopus,” which is the latest installment in producer James Cameron’s “Secrets Of” nature series, narrated by Paul Rudd. Read on for more of April’s highlights on Disney Plus.

New on Disney Plus in April 2024: Top Picks

'Wish'

Conceived as a tribute to 100 years of Disney animation, “Wish” debuted in theaters in November 2023 to mixed critical reaction and middling box-office returns. It may get a new chance to be appreciated now that it’s on Disney Plus, where viewers can take time to catch all the Easter eggs and callbacks to past Disney animated movies, in a story that celebrates the studio’s legacy of popular entertainment.

That means playing with familiar Disney archetypes, including a young woman with big dreams that get a magical boost, her cute yet snarky animal sidekick, and the power-hungry ruler out to stop her. With a mix of traditional and CG animation, “Wish” attempts to bridge the gap between Disney’s past and present, and while it’s not entirely successful, it’s an endearing piece of comfort viewing that’s perfect for streaming at home.

Premieres April 3 on Disney Plus

'Bluey: The Sign'

In the world of “Bluey,” 28 minutes qualifies as the longest-ever episode, in this extended special that’s premiering as part of the show’s latest season. Episodes of the Australian animated series typically run just seven minutes, in keeping with their focus on preschool-age viewers who may not have the attention spans for more time than that. But given how popular “Bluey” has become internationally, even its youngest fans are likely to be enraptured for the entire running time of “The Sign.”

The simple adventures of the family of Blue Heeler dogs have captivated audiences since 2018, with their positive, upbeat approach to home life and children’s interactions. As “Bluey” continues to expand as a phenomenon, “The Sign” shows that creator Joe Brumm is exploring new storytelling possibilities for its ever-growing audience.

Premieres April 14 on Disney Plus

'Tiger'

As has become customary, Disney is celebrating Earth Day with the release of a new documentary feature film from its Disneynature brand. While earlier Disneynature films, starting with 2007’s “Earth,” opened in theaters, the studio’s releases have shifted to Disney Plus in recent years, and that’s where the latest Disneynature production, “Tiger,” will make its debut. The creative team is led by director Mark Linfield, a veteran of multiple Disneynature films, who oversaw 1,500 days of filming tigers in India.

The celebrity narrator for “Tiger” is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who joins a tradition of famous performers lending their voices to the anthropomorphized animals featured in the movie. That approach dates all the way back to Disney’s True Life Adventure movies of the 1950s, making “Tiger” the latest addition to Disney’s family-friendly explorations of the natural world.

Premieres April 22 on Disney Plus

Everything new on Disney Plus in April 2024

April 1

- Theme Song Takeover (S3, 4 episodes)

April 3

- Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 5 episodes)

- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S4, 12 episodes)

- Wish

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 310 "Identity Crisis” and Episode 311 "Point of No Return”

Clone Force 99’s battle to survive the newly formed Empire comes to an epic conclusion.

X-Men '97 - Episode 4

"X-Men '97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

April 7

- Bluey (Season 3) - New Episode Premiere “Ghostbasket”

April 10

- Firebuds (S2, 4 episodes)

- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S24, 10 episodes)

- Shorts Spectacular (S2, 3 episodes)

- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 312 “Juggernaut”

- X-Men '97 - Episode 5

April 14

Bluey (Season 3) - New Special Premiere - Extended-Length Special “The Sign” (28 minutes)

A brand new Bluey episode, “The Sign” marks “Bluey’s” longest ever episode.

April 17

- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S12, 14 episodes)

- Drain the Oceans (S6, 6 episodes)

- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 8 episodes)

- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 313 “Into the Breach”

- X-Men '97 - Episode 6

April 22

- Secrets of the Octopus (S1, 3 episodes)

Tiger - Premiere

Narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disneynature's “Tiger” lifts the veil on our planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, inviting viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. Curious, rambunctious, and at times a bit clumsy, the cubs have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears, and marauding male tigers. Directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli, “Tiger” is the groundbreaking culmination of 1,500 days of filming. Combining fast-paced action with remarkably intimate moments, Disneynature’s all-new original feature film streams on Disney+ beginning on Earth Day, April 22, 2024.

Tiger on the Rise - Premiere

Narrated by Blair Underwood, Disneynature’s “Tigers on the Rise” celebrates the remarkable comeback of one of the world’s most iconic animals. Tiger populations have rebounded so successfully, many of the big cats are venturing from India’s forest reserves into farms and villages—a monumental challenge for both people and animals. The heroes in this story are the vets, scientists, and community patrols dedicated to ensuring that tigers and people can coexist. Directed by Rob Sullivan, co-directed by Alistair Tones, and produced by Sullivan, Vanessa Berlowitz, Mark Linfield and Roy Conli, “Tigers on the Rise” begins streaming on Disney+ on Earth Day, April 22, 2024.

April 24

- Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition (S1, 11 episodes & S2, 12 episodes)

- Bring It! (S6, 10 episodes)

- Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue (S1, 7 episodes)

- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 314 “Flash Strike”