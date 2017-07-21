How to Get Into the Destiny 2 Beta Today

If you couldn't find a code for the Destiny 2 beta earlier this week, you're in luck. Later today (July 21), developer Bungie will be temporarily opening it up to any Xbox One or PlayStation 4 player who wants to give it a try.

(Image credit: Bungie)



The open beta runs from today at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT through July 23, when it closes. You can find the PS4 version here and the Xbox One version here. PC players will have a separate beta in August, and, as of now, will still need a beta code.



Gamers who pre-ordered or got a code through other means were able to play starting on July 18 on PS4 and July 19 on Xbox One.

The beta includes a small piece of the campaign as well as a mix of cooperative and competitive multiplayer games, including participating in a strike team. The full game launches Sept. 6 on PS4 and Xbox One and Oct. 24 on PC. The game will have a more fleshed-out story than its predecessor, as well as more multiplayer modes, clan support and the ability for stronger players to guide newer players through difficult missions.



Before you jump in, make sure to check out our tips for the Destiny 2 Beta.