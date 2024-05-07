Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Finding something new to watch on Netflix can be a surprisingly exhausting task. Scrolling through the service’s deep library is a time-consuming process and decision paralysis can rob you of precious movie-watching time.

That’s why the Netflix top 10 is a great place to start when looking for something new to watch on the world’s most popular streaming service. This ever-changing ranking gives you an insight into what flicks are drawing the attention of your fellow subscribers. However, the Netflix top 10 isn’t always a well-curated list of movies worth adding to your watchlist

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of low-quality films make their way into the streamer’s most-watched list. Case in point, the truly terrible Adam Sandler comedy "Blended" is currently ranked No. 8. And that’s why I’m picking the standout options that deserve your viewing time. These picks are based on the Netflix top 10 as of 6:30 a.m. ET on Monday, May 7. So, let’s dive in…

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘The Judge’ (2014)

“The Judge” is an example of a movie where critics and viewers don’t quite see eye-to-eye. While its 49% score on Rotten Tomatoes is enough to earn the Robert Downey Jr. fronted drama a “rotten” rating, its audience score is much more positive at a fairly strong 72%. For reference, I lean more towards the viewer score on this one, while the legal drama is a little long in the tooth, it’s well-constructed and features a host of strong performances not just from Downey Jr. but also Robert Duvall, Vera Farmiga, Jeremy Strong and Vincent D’Onofrio.

The predominantly courtroom-set movie focuses on Hank Palmer (Downey Jr.) a successful defense attorney in Chicago, who returns to his hometown in Indiana following the death of his mother. Reuniting with his father, Judge Joseph Palmer (Duvall), the pair’s fractured relationship is put to the ultimate test when Hank must defend his father in court after he’s accused of murder. As the case proceeds family secrets and struggles come to light.

‘Shrek’ (2001)

“Shrek” is one of the most beloved (and memed) animated movies ever made. It’s a family-friendly classic that needs no introduction, but if you’ve somehow yet to make acquaintance with the big green guy, this comedy follows the titular Shrek (Mike Myers), a swamp-dwelling ogre, on a perilous quest to save Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from a dragon-guarded tower on the orders of Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow). Along for the ride is a wisecracking talking mule, called Donkey (Eddie Murphy).

Set in a fantasy land, “Shrek” is a clever satire of fairy tales and riffs on several well-told stories like The Three Blind Mice and Little Red Riding Hood, and also takes a few playful swipes at Disney movies. It’s a real crowd-pleaser crammed full of loveable characters, and a soundtrack that has become iconic (it’s the reason that “All Star” by Smash Mouth remains a house party staple). While the animation is now a bit dated, “Shrek” remains a firm favorite to this day, and is as fun in 2024 as it’s ever been.

‘The Equalizer’ (2014)

“The Equalizer” is the perfect vehicle for Denzel Washington to showcase his action credentials. The legendary actor is practically perfect in the lead role of Robert McCall, a former special service commando, now living a quiet life in Boston. But this peaceful retirement doesn’t last when the experienced soldier is forced to go to war with the Russian mafia to protect a vulnerable young girl. What follows is a very bloody conflict.

Tapping into the same power fantasy as the “John Wick” movies (the first of which was released just a few weeks later), “The Equalizer” has spawned a franchise with two sequels and a TV show spin-off, but as is often the case, the original remains the best. While the hook of a retired soldier delivering no-hold-barred justice isn’t exactly original, the real selling point of “The Equalizer” is the magnetic screen presence of Denzel Washington.

Netflix top 10 movies right now

