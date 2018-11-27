Insane Cyber Monday PS4 Deal: Console, Red Dead 2 and Controller for $199 (Update: It's Gone)

Update Nov. 27 at 10:42 a.m. ET: Cyber Monday is over and Walmart's insane PS4 bundle is gone, but you can still get a copy of Red Dead Redemption II w/ a $10 Google Play eGift Card for $59.89. Be sure to also bookmark our best PS4 deals hub for the latest savings on Sony's console.



Not to be outdone by the red-hot $199 Spider-Man PS4 bundle that's been selling out left and right all holiday weekend, Walmart has an even better PS4 deal for Cyber Monday.

Starting at 12am ET on Nov. 26, you can snag a PS4 Slim, a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 and an extra DualShock 4 for just $199. That's the best base PS4 bundle we've ever seen, and it's going to sell out insanely fast. Have your "add to cart" finger ready.



In case you've been living under a rock, Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 is the hottest game of 2018, setting players loose in a stunning, dynamic open-world Wild West and offering some of the most cinematic storytelling video games have seen yet. And the fact that you get an extra controller right out of the box for multiplayer nights is just icing on the cake.

Walmart has been selling this bundle all weekend long for an already solid $298, so snagging one for just $199 is an absolute steal.

If you already own a PS4 and just want a copy of Red Dead 2, Walmart will also be offering a copy of the game with a free $10 Google Play gift card for $59.89.

Be sure to also follow our roundup of the Best PS4 Cyber Monday deals for the biggest savings on consoles and games as they pop up.