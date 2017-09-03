PAX West 2017 Highlights: Bethesda

Back in June, Bethesda unveiled three hotly anticipated titles at E3 2017. The Evil Within 2 would pit them against their darkest fears; Dishonored: Death of the Outsider would play up the mystical elements of its beloved steampunk series; Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus would let them kill Nazis, kill Nazis, and kill more Nazis. At PAX West 2017, fans got to go hands-on with these titles for the first time.

The Evil Within 2

Players step back into the shoes of Sebastian Castellanos in The Evil Within 2. Sebastian is still trying to hunt down his missing daughter, this time in the haunted suburb of Union. Everything fans remember from the first game is back, including the unpredictable and blurry line between Sebastian’s dangerous reality and his nightmarish fantasies. Between fighting, running, hiding and investigating in the game’s large, branching environments, I had more than enough to do – and the game’s sudden shifts between worlds kept my heart racing.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

The Outsider has been a constant presence in the Dishonored series, from the earliest levels of the first game up until the very end of the sequel. This otherworldly interloper is neither good nor evil, but Billie Lurk, a deadly assassin, believes that he has to die in order to bring stability to her land. Taking control of Billie, I teleported from place to place, sneaked up on unsuspecting guards and even borrowed civilians’ appearances through dastardly magic. It’s a decidedly dark take on an already morally gray franchise.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Fun fact: “The New Colossus” is the name of the poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal. Liberty vs. fascism will be a big theme in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – as will decimating the Nazi forces that threaten to engulf an alternate-history United States. If taking America back from a group of Nazis empowered by the government sounds close to home, well, maybe it is. But it should also be pretty cathartic, if nothing else.