Best Xbox One deals in April 2020

Gamers and Xbox fans can score some of the best Xbox One deals right now. As we count down the days to the release date of Microsoft's next-gen game console, the best Xbox One deals of the season are here for the taking.
The next Xbox console is expected to have backward compatibility, ray tracing and a host of other new features. This translates into discounts on all things Xbox One which means it's a great time to score the best Xbox One deals yet.
Retailers are currently offering excellent discounts on Xbox One consoles, games and accessories. This week, Microsoft's Spring Savings Sale slashes the Thrustmaster Ferrari Vibration GT Cockpit 458 to $149.99. Normally priced at $299.99, that's $150 in savings. Specifically designed for racing games, this steering wheel replicates the feeling of driving a Ferrari F458. It features an adjustable, folding cockpit that features a vibration feedback wheel and built-in pedal set.
It's one of the best Xbox One deals available this week.
So if you're switching from the PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch or you just want to rack up on the best Xbox One games, you've come to the right place.
We're also highlighting the best Xbox One deals and sales on Xbox One controllers, headsets and external hard drives.
Here are the best Xbox One deals you can get right now.
Best Xbox One X Deals
Get Microsoft's premium console on the cheap
CPU: 2.3 GHz 8-core Jaguar Evolved | RAM: 12GB | Hard Drive Size: 1TB | Hard Drive Speed: 5,400rpm | Hard Drive Type: SATA Hard Drive | Optical Drive: BD-ROM/DVD | Drive Speed: 8X | Graphics Card: : AMD Polaris architecture | Wi-Fi: : 802.11b/g/n | Ports (excluding USB): Ethernet, 2 x HDMI, USB 3.0 | USB Ports: 3 | Dimensions: : 11.81 in. x 9.45 x 2.36-inches | Weight: 8.4 pounds
Nearly six years since its release, the Xbox One X is still one of the best game consoles you can buy. The always-evolving Xbox One X packs stunning graphics and a stellar game library.
In our review, we liked its native 4K gaming and HDR support for games and videos. Its ability to play UHD Blu-ray discs is also a nice perk. Though we wish its exclusive game catalog would be larger, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its overall immersive gaming experience.
Best Xbox One S Deals
Pick up a second Xbox console on sale
CPU: 1.75 GHz 8-cores Jaguar | RAM: 12GB | Hard Drive Size: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB | Hard Drive Speed: 5,400rpm | Hard Drive Type: SATA Hard Drive | Optical Drive: BD-ROM/DVD | Drive Speed: 8X | Graphics Card: : AMD Polaris architecture | Wi-Fi: : 802.11b/g/n | Ports (excluding USB): Ethernet, 2 x HDMI, USB 3.0 | USB Ports: 3 | Dimensions: : 13.1 x 10.5 x 3.25 inches | Weight: 7 pounds
The Xbox One S is slimmer than the Xbox One X and comes in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities. It plays 4K movies and supports high-dynamic-range (HDR) for even prettier-looking gaming. In our Xbox One S review, we liked its HDR support for both videos and games and a redesigned controller.
Best Xbox One game deals
If you're looking for Xbox One gaming deals, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are your best bets.
Xbox One accessories deals
