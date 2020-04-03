Best tech deals in April 2020

We're seeing some of the best tech deals this week as retailers discount today's top devices on sale.

As next-gen tech arrives, bargain shoppers can look forward to seeing this season's best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, gaming deals and more.

For instance, B&H Photo has the MacBook Air (2019) on sale for $899. That's $200 off its $1,099 list price and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook configuration. This previous-gen base model MacBook Air packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

B&H also has the latest 13-inch MacBook Air (2020) on sale for $949($50 off). It's a modest discount, but it's better than paying full price. The new MacBook Air packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics.

We're also seeing some great deals on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices as well as Google Assistant smart devices. So if you're looking for the best tech deals online and in stores, you've come to the right place. We're hand-picking the best tech deals you can get today.

Amazon Hardware

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $49 now $39 @ eBay

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $74 @ Newegg

Top Tech

MacBook Air 13" 2020: was $999 now $949 @ B&H

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020: was $899 now $849 @ B&H Photo

MacBook Pro 13.3" 2019: was $1,499 now $1,349 @ B&H

AirPods 2 with Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ B&H

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $189 @ Newegg

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $242 @ Newegg

At $110 off, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are priced to move. They offer signature Sony sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life.

Bose QC 35 II Wireless: was $349 now $249 @ eBay

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $177 @ Newegg

Smartwatches

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/44mm): was $399 now $384 @ B&H

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: was $299 now $229 @ B&H

Unlocked Phones

Galaxy S10 Plus: was $999 now $629 @ B&H

Google Pixel 4 XL: was $899 now $659 @ B&H

Cameras

Canon EOS Rebel T7i Camera: was $899 now $799 @ B&H

With its 24.2-megapixel CMOS (APS C) sensor and EF S 18–55mm f/4–56 IS STM Zoom Lens, the EOS Rebel T7i is a solid choice for beginner and professional photographers.

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera w/ 15-45mm Lens Video Creator Kit: was $749 now $649 @ B&H

Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Mirrorless Camera: was $799 now $497 @ B&H

This 4K mirrorless camera lets you capture and record professional grade high resolution images and videos. Amazon currently has this interchangeable lens camera on sale for $300 below its regular price.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Mirrorless Camera: was $799 now $499 @ B&H

This 4K mirrorless camera features a versatile Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III with 14-42mm lens, a 5 axis image stabilization, a 16MP Live MOS sensor and a TruePic VIII image processor.

Games & Consoles

NBA 2K20: was $59 now $26 @ GameStop

God of War: was $29 now $14 @ GameStop

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: for $59 @ eBay

Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $24 @ Newegg

