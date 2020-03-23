Best printer deals in March 2020

You've come to the right place if you're looking for the best printer deals for your home office. Retailers are currently offering excellent discounts on the best work from home essentials including the best printers.

So whether you're looking for a price break on a mobile photo printer, laser printer or compact all-in-one inkjet printer, we've got your back.

These are the best printer deals you can get right for your work, school or scrap-booking needs.

Indecisive about what type of printer to get? Check out our inkjet vs laser jet comparison to choose the one that's right for you.

Photo Printers

HP Envy Photo Wireless Printer: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

The HP Envy wireless photo printer can print, scan, and copy. For a limited time, get it for an all-time low price of $49.View Deal

Canon IVY Mobile Photo Printer: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

This compact printer is super portable and makes it easy to print images via Bluetooth and social media. It prints 2" x 3" photos with peel and stick backing. View Deal

Inkjet Printers

HP DeskJet 3755 AIO Inkjet Printer: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

Scan, copy or print up to 7.5ppm with this compact all-in-one printer from HP. Walmart now has it on sale for just $28.

View Deal

Monochrome Laser Printers

Brother Monochrome Printer: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Brother HLL2300D Laser Printer black and white laser printer prints up to 27 ppm. It holds 250 sheets and supports 2 sided printing. Amazon now has it for $20 off. View Deal

Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

This Brother Monochrome Laser Printer (HLL2390DW) features a scan glass flatbed for quick copying and scanning. It has a 250 sheet capacity and prints 32 ppm. It's the perfect space-saving printer. View Deal

Color Laser Printers

Brother Business Color Laser Printer: was $400 now $339 @ Amazon

This Brother Business Color Laser Printer supports wireless networking, mobile, Cloud printing and more. It has a 2.7" color touch LCD display, prints 33ppm and has an 800 sheet paper capacity. View Deal