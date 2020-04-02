Best external hard drive deals in April 2020

If you're looking for the best external hard drive deals, you've come to the right place. Luckily, you can stash your ever-growing library of files on your desktop, laptop, tablet or game console without breaking the bank.

So whether you're looking for a cheap external drive for your Mac, Windows PC, Chromebook or one the best external hard drives for PS4 or Xbox One, fear not. We're rounding up the best external hard drive deals you can get right now.

Trusted retailers like B&H and Newegg are offering solid external hard drive deals on some of today's best drives. We're hand-selecting the cream of the crop to bring you the best cheap, portable external hard drives from HDDs to SSDs.

For example, the Seagate Expansion 8TB External Hard Drive is on sale for $139 at B&H. That's $20 off its $159 regular price. It offers 8TB of storage space, USB 3.0 connectivity, and plug and play installation.

If you're looking for something more compact and portable, be sure to check out our best USB drives roundup. In the meantime, here are the best external hard drive deals available right now.

Best external hard drive deals

Seagate Expansion 8TB External Hard Drive: was $159 now $139 @ B&H

This Seagate Expansion HDD offers 8TB of storage space, USB 3.0 connectivity, and plug and play installation. It's the perfect storage solution for PC, Mac, PS4, and Xbox One fans. View Deal

WD 2TB My Passport External Hard Drive:for $79 @ B&H

This 2TB portable drive is portable, supports USB 3.0/2.0 connectivity, and 256-bit hardware encryption. It's plug and play PC and Mac ready.View Deal

Seagate 1TB Mobile Drive: was $59 now $49 @ Newegg

Instantly add 1TB of storage to your Chromebook, Windows or Mac with this Seagate Mobile Drive. Best of all, it requires no formatting and offers simple drag and drop functionality with fast data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps via USB 3.0. View Deal

SanDisk 1TB Extreme SSD: was $249 now $169 @ B&H

Rugged, water, and dust resistant, this SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. Perfect for moving hi-res photos and videos around, it delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s. This deal ends April 5. View Deal