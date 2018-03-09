The Best Mice for Fortnite: Battle Royale

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Whether Fortnite Battle Royale is the latest fixture of the competitive scene, or nearing the end of its 15 minutes of fame, there’s no denying that it’s garnered at least a few fans who are in it for the long haul. If you’re one of them, you’ll need the right tools for the job, and that includes a gaming mouse that’s optimized for competitive shooters. Whether you're a battle-hardened warrior who ends each match atop 99 fallen foes, or a neophyte competitor who needs a little help making their first kill, here are some mice that could help you in your struggles.

Best Overall Mouse: Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum has earned our overall best gaming mouse recommendation for more than two years, and it’s not likely to change anytime soon. Logitech’s tunable, customizable mouse features 11 programmable buttons, a design that’s optimized for both claw and palm grips, a ridged scroll wheel, a dedicated “sniper” button for aiming and swappable weights that help you customize the mouse’s heft. You can even customize the peripheral’s RGB illumination. For shooting straight while mapping a few extra skills to thumb buttons, the G502 provides a perfect balance.

Best Shooter Mouse: Razer Basilisk

(Image credit: Razer)

Although Fortnite is a third-person shooter, our recommendation for Best FPS Mouse still holds. The Razer Basilisk is a beautifully designed, streamlined mouse with just enough extra features to set it apart from simpler models. You’ll get a comfortable grip, two thumb buttons and two face buttons — fair enough. You’ll also get a precise, accurate sensor and a wide range of DPI settings — also par for the course. What could really come in handy is the adjustable-length “clutch,” which activates a lower-DPI “sniper” mode by default. It’s more intuitive than traditional sniper buttons, which could help you line up crucial headshots.

Best Mouse with Extra Buttons: Razer Naga Trinity

(Image credit: Razer)

Fortnite isn’t a “spray-and-pray” kind of game; you’ll need to crouch behind cover, switch between weapons judiciously, pick up whatever loot you can find and even build defenses on the fly. If you’d prefer to have all relevant commands at your thumb-tip rather than scattered across a keyboard, you can try a mouse that’s optimized for MMOs rather than shooters, such as the Razer Naga Trinity. Thanks to swappable side panels, you can have 12, seven or just two thumb buttons, on top of a comfortably designed chassis and high-quality sensor.

Best Wireless Mouse: Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum

(Image credit: Logitech)

Purists may scoff at the idea of using a wireless mouse in a competitive situation, but a) It’s not 2009 anymore, and b) You’re (probably) playing for fun and bragging rights, not prize money. The fact is that, based on our testing, the Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum is just as reliable and responsive as any of its high-end wired counterparts, plus it packs a long enough battery life to last you through even the most drawn-out matches. You can also customize the side panels, depending on whether you’re a righty or a lefty — and whether you want two thumb buttons, or zero.

Best Mouse for Lefties: SteelSeries Sensei 310

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

No one ever said that you had to be right-handed to win a Battle Royale in Fortnite. The SteelSeries Sensei 310 is one of the only gaming mice on the market that’s every bit as good whether you hold it in your right or left hand. In addition to a sleek, low-profile design that’s particularly comfortable for palm-grip players, the Sensei 310 has thumb buttons and textured rests on both sides of the mouse. A high-end sensor can help ensure the exactitude of your movement and shooting, while the SteelSeries Engine software lets you customize everything from DPI to color options.

If these mice don't really (heh) click with you, you can check out our full list of Best Gaming Mice for a few more options. Likewise, if you don't have much money to spend, our guide to the Best Cheap Gaming Mice can help you pick up something flashy without dropping much cash.



