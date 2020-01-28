Best iPhone XS and XS Max Deals in February 2020

They may not be Apple's flagships anymore, but the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are still two of the best iPhones you can buy. Now that they're over a year old, we're seeing some excellent iPhone XS deals and iPhone XS Max deals.

In fact, some of the best iPhone XS deals we've seen can take from $100 to $500 off the cost of the phone. Carriers like Verizon and AT&T also tend to offer BOGO iPhone XS deals that make it affordable to snag two iPhones for the price of one. (These iPhone XS deals usually require that you open a new line or switch from a competing network).

Here's a look the best iPhone XS deals and iPhone XS Max deals you can purchase right now. Looking for deals on other models? Make sure to check out our iPhone deals coverage for the best discounts on all models or our best Apple deals page for discounts on all-things Apple.

Best iPhone XS deals today

iPhone XS: $500 off w/ trade-in + $200 GC w/ Unlimited @ Verizon

At Verizon, buy a new iPhone XS or XS Max and get up to $500 off with an eligible trade-in. (Trade-in phones include everything from the iPhone 6 to the Galaxy Note 4). Plus, switch to an Unlimited plan and you'll get a $200 prepaid Mastercard via coupon "NEWYEAR200".View Deal

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

1. Best iPhone XS Deals

Still one of the best iPhone values around

Display: 5.8-inch OLED (2436 x 1125 pixels) | CPU: A12 Bionic | Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB | Face ID: Yes | Rear Camera: Dual 12MP wide (ƒ/1.8) and telephoto (ƒ/2.4) | Front Camera: 7MP, ƒ/2.2 | Weight: 6.2 ounces

Sports Apple's fast A12 Bionic CPU

Easy to navigate/use with one hand

Lacks USB-C fast charging





It may be dated, but the iPhone XS is still a powerful smartphone for everyday use. The iPhone XS is IP68 rated for dust- and water-resistance. That means it can withstand being submerged in 2 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. (The iPhone XS Max offers the same feature).

Thanks to its A12 Bionic processor, the iPhone XS scored 11,420 in our Geekbench 4 test, which measures overall speed. That beats the iPhone X (10,357) and the OnePlus 6 (9,088). In real world tests, the iPhone XS took 20.8 seconds to open Fortnite, 4.9 seconds for Pokémon Go, and 6.17 seconds for the Asphalt 9 racing game.

In terms of camera performance, the iPhone XS (and XS Max) have dual 12-MP cameras that have bigger and deeper pixels that let in up to 50 percent more light without sacrificing sharpness. The iPhone XS also benefits from a new Smart HDR mode, which Apple says takes advantage of faster sensors, an enhanced ISP and advanced algorithms to offer more highlights and shadow details in photos. The iPhone XS also gives you Depth Control, so you can tweak the depth of field after you shoot a portrait photo.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Best iPhone XS Max Deals

Bigger screen, more battery life

Display: 6.5-inch OLED (2688 x 1242 pixels) | CPU: A12 Bionic | Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB | Face ID: Yes | Rear Camera: Dual 12MP wide (ƒ/1.8) and telephoto (ƒ/2.4) | Front Camera: 7MP, ƒ/2.2 | Weight: 7.3 ounces

Massive and beautiful OLED display

Better battery life than iPhone XS

More storage should come standard

The iPhone XS Max is a sight to behold. Not only does it have a ginormous 6.5-inch display, but you can use split-view mode in various Apple apps, such as Mail and Calendar. The phone looks and feels more like a desktop.

Whereas the iPhone XS packs a 2,658 mAh battery, the iPhone XS Max sports a larger capacity 3,174 mAh battery. In our tests, the iPhone XS Max lasted a good 10 hours and 38 minutes. That's above the category average and also beats the iPhone XS, which lasted 9 hours and 41 minutes.

On Geekbench 4, which measures overall speed, the iPhone XS Max scored 11,515, while the iPhone XS hit a slightly lower 11,420. Those scores smoke the fastest Android phones around, including the Snapdragon 845-powered Galaxy Note 9 (8,876) and the OnePlus 6 with 8GB of RAM (9,088).