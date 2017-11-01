Best Buy Stops Selling $1,100 iPhone X After Backlash

After facing the displeasure of its customers, Best Buy is backtracking on its decision to charge an extra $100 for the iPhone X.

In a statement to Bloomberg on Tuesday (Oct. 31), Best Buy said that it has stopped selling the iPhone X at full price. Instead, the company is only selling Apple's latest handset for its installment plans available through carriers like Verizon and AT&T.

"Although there was clearly demand for the un-activated iPhone X, selling it that way cost more money, causing some confusion with our customers and noise in the media,” a Best Buy spokeswoman told Bloomberg. “That’s why we decided a few days ago to only sell the phone the traditional way, through installment billing plans.”

Best Buy made some waves on Friday when customers discovered that the iPhone X was on sale for $1,099 for the 64GB model and $1,249 for the 256GB version. Both prices are $100 over the regular retail price Apple sells its handset for.

Soon after customers discovered the price change, Best Buy argued that many of its customers like the idea of buying an unlocked iPhone X that will allow them to put the handset on the carrier network of their choosing. The $100 premium on that device is a reflection of the additional costs Best Buy allegedly incurs to offer both unlocked and carrier-locked versions of its iPhone X.

Although customers publicly took issue with the move, Best Buy said that there were some who weren't bothered by it and bought the iPhone X at the higher price. What's more, Best Buy said that it might bring back the pricing concept at a later date.

"We tried something designed to offer choice but instead created confusion," the spokesman told Bloomberg. "We may try again at some point, only this time with better execution."

Best Buy didn't say, however, whether it bring back the pricing scheme to the iPhone X or try it out with other devices.

Apple's iPhone X goes on sale at both Apple Stores and Best Buy stores on Friday, Nov. 3. Best Buy will likely only offer installment plans through carriers that day.